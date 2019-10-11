NASA astronaut, Needham native hopes to inspire students to reach for the stars

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - She may have traveled around the globe and out of this world, but Friday was a first for NASA astronaut and Needham native Suntia L. Williams.

The Needham school committee dedicated the brand new elementary school in her honor because of her deep ties to the community and her ongoing focus on education.

“It’s huge!” Williams giggled. “The name, oh my god it is like, ‘Oh! I guess it is there to stay.”

After years of planning and construction, the school’s doors opened to more than 500 students this year.

While the next generation of students walks the halls, Williams hopes to motivate them to reach for the stars.

“I hope it has you know, some little tick in their brain that goes, ‘Hey! That’s totally achievable.”

The new school has more than 20 state of the art classrooms and solar panels that school officials said will produce 35 to 40 percent of the power the school needs.

