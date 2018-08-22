NASA officials say they have definitive proof of water on the surface of the moon.

Ice deposits that are probably ancient were discovered thanks to data from NASA’s Moon Mineralogy Mapper.

Most of the water is located in shadows of craters that are near the poles, according to officials.

Researchers will now focus on the ice and determine how it got there.

Findings on this matter are published in the August edition of the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

