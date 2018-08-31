(WHDH) — NASA says cabin pressure is holding steady on the International Space Station after crews repaired a small hole in one of the Soyuz spacecraft attached to it.

A leak from a two-millimeter hole caused a minor reduction in cabin pressure in the orbiting space station, according to NASA.

The United States Space Agency worked with their Russian counterparts to do the repairs.

NASA says the crew was never in danger and will continue to monitor cabin pressure overnight.

