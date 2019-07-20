NASA launching rocket to International Space Station on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rocket is set to launch to the International Space Station on Saturday, the same day as the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

NASA is launching the rocket from Kazakhstan around 12:30 p.m. EST bringing three astronauts, including one American, to the International Space Station.

The capsule will remain at the station for six months.

50 years ago, the first man landed on the moon and people all over the country are celebrating.

In Boston, the JFK Library and Museum is hosting “Space Fest” in honor of the milestone anniversary.

On Friday night, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum projected an image of the Saturn V rocket that launched Apollo 11 into space, onto the Washington Monument.

Thousands gathered to watch at the show.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to ever set foot on the moon.

It is estimated that 650 million people around the world watched the historic moment on TV.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)