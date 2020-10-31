Nasa launching spacecraft to giant asteroid that could be core of ancient planet

NASA is planning to send a spacecraft to study a massive asteroid that could contain information about a long-destroyed planet.

The 16 Psyche asteroid is one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe it’s the exposed core of an ancient planet, and are planning to launch an unmanned spacecraft to study the asteroid.

The spacecraft won’t arrive until 2026.

