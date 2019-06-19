(WHDH) — The “Red Planet” may need a new nickname after a recently released image from NASA shows a blue area on Mars.

The image shows a crater, which officials say is about 16-meters wide, surrounded by blue on the planet’s surface.

A scientist from the University of Arizona says the blue might come from water ice.

However, a scientist from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter says the blue could just be an optical illusion.

The crater is believed to have formed sometime between September 2016 and February 2019.

