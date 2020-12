To celebrate the Hubble Space Telescope’s birthday, NASA is sharing never-before-seen images the telescope captured from deep space.

The telescope has been peering into the universe since its launch in 1990.

The new images, part of a collection called the Caldwell Catalog, show galaxies, star clusters and nebulae.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)