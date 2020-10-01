NASA rocket launch could be visible in parts of New England tonight

(WHDH) — A NASA rocket launch could be visible in parts of New England on Thursday night.

The space agency is slated to launch the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket at 9:38 p.m. from its Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia.

The rocket will carry crew supplies and research materials to the International Space Station.

There will be a five-minute launch window and people living on the East Coast, including Rhode Island and Connecticut, could see a bright dot zip through the sky about three minutes after launch.

NASA will also livestream the launch.

