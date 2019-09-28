NASA tells SpaceX: ‘It’s time to deliver’

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has a message for Elon Musk’s SpaceX: “It’s time to deliver.”

NASA’s chief took to Twitter Friday to chide SpaceX for delays in its multi-billion-dollar contract to fly astronauts to space.

Bridenstine tweeted: “Commercial crew is years behind schedule. NASA expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American taxpayer.”

While NASA focuses on the ability of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to take astronauts to the International Space Station, Musk is set to give a presentation Saturday evening to update the public on the company’s plans to travel to Mars.

SpaceX did not respond to request for comment and NASA declined to comment.

