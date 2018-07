CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WHDH)- NASA is sending a mission into unchartered territory: the sun.

The spacecraft is expected to lift off on August 6 from Cape Canaveral Florida and will orbit the sun for seven years.

The craft will be able to withstand temperatures of 2500 degrees Fahrenheit.

