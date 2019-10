NASA unveiled two new space suits designed for the next generation of male and female astronauts Tuesday.

The Artemis Program’s suits will be worn by the next astronauts who are scheduled to travel to the moon.

The first all-female space walk was canceled earlier this year after suits did not fit the female astronauts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)