Fans attending NASCAR races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend also have the chance to get vaccinated.

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families, a health insurance plan, is partnering with the race to offer the vaccine.

Before the 2021 racing season kicked off, the speedway was transformed into a vaccine super site for New Hampshire on four occasions in an effort to help the state battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 30,000 New Hampshire residents were fully vaccinated during the campaign.

