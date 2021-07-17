Fans attending NASCAR races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend also have the chance to get vaccinated.

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families, a health insurance plan, is partnering with the race to offer the vaccine.

Before the 2021 racing season kicked off, the speedway was transformed into a vaccine super site for New Hampshire on four occasions in an effort to help the state battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 30,000 New Hampshire residents were fully vaccinated during the campaign.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox