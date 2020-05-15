NASCAR driver honoring Leominster doctor with special tribute

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - NASCAR drivers are heading back to the track this weekend with a special tribute to front line workers featured on their cars.

Chris Buescher will be among many getting back behind the wheel at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday after putting the brakes on the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Real Heroes 400” honors front line workers and Number 17 is paying tribute to a local doctor.

“Hi, I’m Chris Buescher and in just three days I’m lucky enough to go to work and that’s all because of frontline heroes like Kimberly Ebb M.D. from Leominster, Massachusetts.”

Doctor Kimberly Watson-Ebb is battling the virus on the front lines at UMass Memorial Health Alliance and she was one of several health care workers chosen to be a part of this weekend’s race.

“What NASCAR is doing is allowing us to be honorary grand marshalls,” she said. “To say, ‘Drivers start your engines!’ on Sunday afternoon.”

Buescher will drive for Roush Fenway Racing and he’s not the only big return for the team.

Ryan Newman will be back behind the wheel as well after a serious crash during the Daytona 500 back in February.

