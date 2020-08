A NASCAR race in New Hampshire Sunday was the first time New England fans could attend a live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The race took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was only allowed to operate at 35 percent capacity.

All attendees were required to wear masks as well.

