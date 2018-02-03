Nashua Fire Rescue: Two people safe after house fire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Fire Rescue said two people are safe after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire happened around 3 .m. on E. Hobart Street.

Crews arrived on scene to see smoke and fire coming out of the wood-framed home. Officials said it was below 10 degrees while they battled the flames.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control and there were no injuries reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

