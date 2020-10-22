Nashua firefighters pull driver from car in Nashua River

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to help after a car ended up in the Nashua River Thursday evening.
Crews were able to pull the driver out. There was no word on their condition.
It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river.
Members of group 3 extricated the sole occupant of this vehicle in the Nashua River. Great teamwork by all involved @NashuaPolice @AMRNashuaNH pic.twitter.com/jWA2fUVQxH
— Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) October 22, 2020
