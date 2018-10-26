Nashua home health aide accused of stealing client’s diamond engagement ring

Jennifer Fox, 42, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire home health aide is accused of stealing a diamond ring from a woman at an assisting living facility.

Officers responding to a reported theft at an assisting living facility Thursday spoke with one of the residents, who said a diamond engagement ring worth more than $1,500 had been stolen, according to Nashua police.

After an investigation, police arrested the woman’s home health aide, Jennifer Fox, 42, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fox was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned Nov. 8 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

