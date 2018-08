Nashua man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Jason Warren, 18, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Courtesy Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua man ordered held on $50,000 bail on a felonious sexual assault charge is expected to face a judge Monday, officials said.

Officers investigating a sexual assault involving a juvenile female arrested Jason Warren, 18, Saturday night on a charge of attempt aggravated felonious sexual assault charge, according to a press release issued Monday.

Warren was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester, New Hampshire, pending his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

