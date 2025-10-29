NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua man was arrested and charged after speeding up to 122 miles per hour on the F.E. Everett Turnpike Tuesday night.

Michael Lodovice, 53, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer. and multiple traffic violations.

At 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday, a trooper “observed a vehicle traveling southbound at 110 [miles per hour ]on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua,” officials said in a statement. After passing the trooper the driver then hit speeds of up to 122 miles per hour, according to police.

“When [police] attempted to stop the vehicle, a blue 2025 Mazda 3, the driver briefly stopped at the top of the Exit 4 off-ramp but then took off southbound on E. Dunstable Road,” officials said. “A pursuit ensued.”

The driver, identified as Lodovice, was eventually taken into custody after pulling into a condominium complex parking lot on Spit Brook Road.

Lodovice was released on cash bail and is expected to be arraigned on December 10.

