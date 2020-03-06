Nashua man arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua have arrested a 22-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault on Thursday, officials said.

Dylon Miller of Nashua was arrested at 5:35 p.m. for the alleged sexual assault of an adult female known to him, police said.

If found guilty he could potentially face up to 20 years in jail for aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance, pending an arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South later this month, police said.

