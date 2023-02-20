NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua man is facing charges after police said he allegedly assaulted an infant on Sunday.

Nashua police said they responded to a “domestic violence related call.” Police said they later determined that Sergio Burgos, 31, had assaulted the infant.

Police said Burgos knew the baby, adding that the child sustained non-life threatening injuries. The baby was taken to a local hospital and released, according to police.

Police said they arrested Burgos on Sunday on multiple charges including four counts of second degree assault — domestic violence.

Burgos is being held in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending an arraignment on Tuesday..

