NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua man was arrested Sunday in connection with multiple complaints of a man assaulting women on trails at Mine Falls Park.

Shane Totman, 30, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Nashua police said between October 11 and 16 they “received multiple calls for service about a suspicious person” in the park, reporting that “a male subject was harassing females within the park and assaulting them”.

“On October 16 a female reported she was walking in Mine Falls Park when she was assaulted,” police said in a statement. “She reported the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hood of her sweatshirt, and pulled her down to the ground. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.”

The Nashua police then conducted “high visibility and plain-clothed saturation patrols” of the park.

On Friday, police said plain-clothed officers saw an individual matching the suspect’s description riding an electric scooter in the park, who they stopped.

“The subject was identified as Shane Totman,” police said. “Totman denied being involved with the reported assaults, and officers were unable to confirm Totman’s involvement at that time.”

Further investigation conducted by detectives led to a firm identification of the individual as Totman:

“Utilizing video surveillance obtained from area security surveillance systems, detectives were able to track the suspect riding his bike back to an address on Blossom Street in Nashua shortly after the assault occurred on October 16,” police said. “The suspect was wearing the same clothing and riding the same bicycle in the video surveillance as seen in the photograph taken during the assault. The address the suspect entered was listed to Totman.”

Totman is expected to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on Monday.

