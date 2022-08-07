NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman.

Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. Police said they found Graichen’s body in an apartment, and that she was stabbed in the chest. Although the AG’s office said the suspect and victim knew each other, they’re still working to figure out the nature of their relationship.

Ramirez is expected to be arraigned in Nashua Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)