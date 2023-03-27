NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man from Nashua, New Hampshire was recently honored for his heroic actions two years ago, when he helped save a woman from a burning home.

Jose Pichardo, 41, was awarded the Carnegie Medal, which is given to people who risk their lives trying to save the lives of others.

Pichardo was driving in Nashua in October of 2021 when he saw a home on fire.

He broke down the home’s front door to rescue a 97-year-old woman who was sitting in her chair inside.

Pichardo dragged the chair to the front door, at which point others stepped in to help.

Pichardo and the woman were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Both were able to recover.

Pichardo was one of several neighbors who jumped into action. Of them, one man, Tom Kehoe, collapsed and suffered a heart attack shortly after helping get the woman to safety. Kehoe was rushed to the hospital triple bypass surgery.

