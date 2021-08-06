NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police arrested a Nashua, New Hampshire city employee nearly a month after he allegedly damaged property within City Hall.

Guadalupe Nava, 59, of Nashua, was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief, according to Nashua police.

Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at City Hall on Main Street on July 9.

An investigation revealed that Nava purposely damaged property within the building, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9 in 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

