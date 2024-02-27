NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired a shot through the bedroom window of a nearby home and now the family that lives there is saying they’re thankful no one was killed.

Alan Grogg is expected to be arraigned on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting Sunday on Brooke Street. Police say he admitted to shooting a high-powered airsoft gun in his backyard. During the investigation, Grogg admitted to owning a rifle that he manufactured himself using a 3-D printer.

Anny Freitas says her mother was getting ready for church when she heard what sounded like a rock going through her window. She noted her mother had been looking out the same window just moments before.

“She started screaming for my dad,” Anny recalled. “He went outside and there was no one there.”

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Grogg’s residence, where they located a rifle, multiple airsoft guns, a 3-D printer, and a large quantity of marijuana packaged for sale.

Grogg was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon (Class B Felony), Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Class B Felony), Possession of a Controlled Drug; Subsequent Offense (Class A Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute (Special Felony).

“I was so worried about her, I don’t know what I would do if something happened to her, I’m glad nothing did,” Anny said.

