NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 36-year-old man was arrested in Nashua, New Hampshire Friday, and is accused of assaulting his 3-month-old child, according to Nashua police.

On March 13, Nashua police said they received a law enforcement notification letter from the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) regarding a 3-month-old child that had suffered serious injuries.

Through an investigation, detectives said they found that Drew Babcock, of Nashua, allegedly caused the injuries to his 3-month-old son. Babcock was arrested and is charged with eight counts of First Degree Assault – Domestic Violence.

Babcock is being held without bail pending his arraignment Monday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Nashua Police Department at 603-589 -1665.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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