NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday.
Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in a second-floor apartment, which suffered significant smoke and fire damage.
The three adults who live in the home were displaced.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
