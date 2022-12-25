NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday.

Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in a second-floor apartment, which suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

The three adults who live in the home were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 20:46, December 24, 2022, NFR received calls reporting a building fire at 78 Tolles Street. Upon arrival, crews reported smoke showing from a 2-1/2 story wood frame multi-unit building. The apartment of origin on the second floor sustained fire and smoke damage. pic.twitter.com/EK2kMXwFa2 — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) December 25, 2022

