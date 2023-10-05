NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Nashua, New Hampshire that left three people hospitalized.

Crews responding to the home on Langholm Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday found the single-family home in flames.

Three people were transported with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

