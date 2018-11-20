NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

Nashua police learned 27-year-old Michael Dukette had made a video containing the sexual abuse images on Nov. 9, authorities said.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Division investigated further and found the video, according to Nashua police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dukette Saturday. He was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. on the same day.

Dukette is facing a special class felony charge, which is punishable by up to a maximum of 30 years in prison, exclusive of fines.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

