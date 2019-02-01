Nashua, NH man accused of firing gunshot into ceiling during domestic assault

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he strangled someone and assaulted another before firing a gunshot into the ceiling of a home in Nashua, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance about 5:15 p.m. arrested Kenneth Bell, 43, of Nashua, on two counts of second-degree assault, domestic violence, reckless conduct-domestic violence, simple assault, and resisting arrest after determining that he had strangled someone, assaulted another, and discharged a firearm into the ceiling with other people in close proximity to him, according to Nashua police.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Police say Bell refused to comply with officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

He is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

