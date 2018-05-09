Nashua NH man accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’ with juvenile girl

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — A 25-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man accused of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile female is facing an indecent exposure and lewdness charge, police said.

Gavin Martein was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on an indecent exposure and lewdness warrant, Nashua police said. The warrant was the result of a report the department received earlier in the day alleging inappropriate behavior between Martein and a juvenile female known to him.

The charge, a Class B Felony, is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Martein is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday.

