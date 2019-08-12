Nashua, NH man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a girl who is known to him.

Officers investigating a report that Andrew Atkinson had sexually assaulted a juvenile obtained an arrested warrant charging him with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault-pattern-domestic violence and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault-domestic violence.

He was arrested about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Atkinson refused bail and is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

