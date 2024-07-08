NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly made a series of bomb threats and led police on a pursuit last week, officials announced.

Nashua police said officers took 24-year-old Daniel Mercado into custody after he crossed the state border into Massachusetts. Mercado was scheduled to appear in court early Monday afternoon.

Police in a statement said officers first took a report on July 3 after hearing Mercado had threatened to kill local officers by shooting them, hitting them with his vehicle, and throwing explosives at them in a series of posts on social media.

Police said officers found Mercado and tried to conduct a traffic stop. But Mercado did not stop his vehicle, according to police, and instead fled the area.

After catching up with Mercado, police said, officers learned he also claimed he had placed timed explosives in Nashua and Merrimack, New Hampshire to coincide with the Fourth of July.

Nashua police said detectives investigated the claims about explosives and confirmed they were false.

Taken into custody in Massachusetts, police said Mercado waived his extradition and was formally arrested by Nashua police.

Mercado was charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, felony false reports, misdemeanor disobeying an officer and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to police.

No further information was immediately available as of Monday morning.

