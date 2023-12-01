NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash late Thursday night, state police said.

New Hampshire State police said authorities first responded to the F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 5 northbound onramp around 11:20 p.m. after a UPS tractor-trailer driver reported being hit head-on by a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was identified as Omer Landry, 45, of Nashua, according to police, and was taken to an area hospital with injuries linked to the crash.

The UPS driver was identified as a man from Waterford, Maine. Police said he was able to come to a controlled stop before the crash.

While Landry was taken to the hospital, authorities said neither driver in this crash suffered any serious injuries.

State police in a statement Friday said F.E. Everett Turnpike remained closed for roughly two hours while crews worked to clean up the crash scene near Exit 5.

Landry was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in court in January.

In addition to his driving while intoxicated charge, state police said Landry is facing charges of reckless conduct and driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

