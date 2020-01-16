Nashua, NH man arrested in connection with Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old New Hampshire man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Lowell on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 53 Ware St. about 9:15 p.m. found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Scott Luna, of Nashua, on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, armed home invasion, unlawfully carrying a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, using a firearm while committing a felony, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

