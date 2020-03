Nashua, NH man arrested on aggravated sexual assault charge

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man was arrested on an aggravated sexual assault charge on Thursday, officials said.

Dylon Miller was arrested at 5:35 p.m. in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman known to him.

He was released on personal recognizance, pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South later this month.

