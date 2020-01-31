Nashua, NH man arrested on child porn charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing child porn charges, police say.

After receiving a cyber-tip earlier this month the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force collaborated with the Nashua Police Department’s Special Investigations Division to arrest Wayne P. Campbell, 55, on five counts of possessing child sexual abuse images on Thursday, police said.

Nashua police were also assisted by members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Nashua Police Department crime line 603-589-1665.

