Nashua, NH man arrested on child porn charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing child porn charges after authorities say they found multiple child sexual abuse images at his apartment.

Erik Jorgenson, 34, was arrested Thursday on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images after executing a search warrant prompted by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

