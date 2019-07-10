Nashua, NH man arrested on domestic violence charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man will be arraigned on domestic violence charges following his arrest in Nashua on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute arrested Josue Dominguez, 29, of Nashua, on charges of criminal threatening, false imprisonment – domestic violence, criminal mischief, and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Nashua police.

Dominguez is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

