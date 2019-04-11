Nashua, NH man arrested on second-degree assault charge

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree assault charge after he was accused of strangling someone on Wednesday.

Kelly Aubut, 47, was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by officers investigating an April 3 incident on Bell Street during which the alleged victim said Aubut had put his hands around his neck to the point they couldn’t breathe, according to Nashua police.

Aubut was released on personal recognizance pending his April 25 arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Nashua police at (603)-589-1665.

