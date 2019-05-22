Nashua, NH man arrested on sexual assault charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing sexual assault charges stemming from a pattern of abuse involving a juvenile over several years, officials said.

Noel Cady, 26, was arrested about 1 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated felonious sexual assault — patern sexual assault, a special felony.

His arrest came after officers received a report Monday of a pattern of sexual assault involving a juvenile that has been occurring over several years at a local home.

Cady was released on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned June 6 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)