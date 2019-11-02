Nashua, NH man charged in 2018 sexual assault

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman last year, police said.

Officers responding to an area hospital on May 4, 2018 found a woman who reported being assaulted earlier in the evening by Norman McKay, 59, police said.

After investigating, police arrested McKay on Nov. 1 and charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of sexual assault.

McKay was held on $200 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Monday.

