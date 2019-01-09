Nashua, NH man credits Apple Watch in detecting irregular heartbeat

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An Apple Watch is being credited with helping to detect an irregular heartbeat in a New Hampshire man.

Barry Maden of Nashua says he was traveling around the Christmas holiday when he felt a flutter in his chest. So when he got home, he bought the new Apple Watch that has an EKG feature to monitor your heartbeat.

“So I tried it and said you’re in A-fib. You should see your doctor,” Maden said.

A-fib, atrial fibrillation, is an irregular heartbeat and if left untreated can lead to blood clots, causing a stroke or other heart problems.

So, Maden went straight to the hospital where doctors confirmed the Apple Watch was right and he was in A-fib.

“They rolled me right in and set me down and hooked me up to a proper EKG system and said, ‘Yeah, you’re in A-fib. We need to address right away,'” Maden said.

Doctors then stopped and restarted his heart.

“They just reset your heart, and it goes back to normal rhythm. I’ve checked it a few times today, and it says I’m in normal rhythm,” Maden said.

Maden and his wife say they are just grateful to have found his irregular heartbeat when they did.

“Just seeing him today, he’s feeling so much better,” Tara Maden said. “He just didn’t realize how bad it was making him feel until now.”

