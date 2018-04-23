Nashua NH man facing indecent exposure charge for alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ with juvenile

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Nashua man is facing an indecent exposure charge after police say he engaged in inappropriate behavior with a juvenile, officials said.

Russell Shalek was arrested by officers investigating a report they received at 10:22 p.m. on April 20 of inappropriate behavior between Shalek and a juvenile who was known to him, according to police. He is facing charges of indecent exposure and lewdness, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to seven years in state prison.

Shalek was released on $2,500 cash and will be arraigned at the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court on May 3.

