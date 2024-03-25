NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he held someone against their will in their apartment and opened fire on a building and several vehicles.

Officers responding to multiple calls for shots fire in the area of 1 Clocktower Place around 4:30 a.m. spoke with a man who said he was in danger but unable to give his location, according to police. On the second call, the man gave his location and officers were able to locate and arrest James Thompson, 38, on charges of kidnapping, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and two counts of resisting arrest.

An investigation determined Thompson fired multiple rounds into a glass door then held held the victim, who was known to him, against his will in his apartment.

Thompson was ordered held on preventative detention pending his arraignment in the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.