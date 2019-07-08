Nashua, NH man facing second-degree domestic assault charge

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a second-degree assault charge after police say a woman claimed he beat and strangled her during a domestic dispute in Nashua on Friday

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute about 1:30 a.m. arrested Jaime Torres-Roman, 39, of Nashua on charges of domestic second-degree assault, criminal mischief and three counts of domestic simple assault, according to Nashua police.

The victim allegedly told police that Torres-Roman assaulted and choked her, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was ordered held on preventative detention pending his July 8 arraignment.

