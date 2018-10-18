NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The mayor of Nashua says he hopes to have a commuter rail connecting Nashua to Massachusetts in coming years, but says it will only happen with support from the New Hampshire Legislature.

Mayor Jim Donchess and Executive Council candidate Debora Pignatelli met Tuesday to discuss the potential Capitol Corridor rail project. The Nashua Telegraph reports Donchess says the project was previously put on hold by state legislators due to the required estimated annual taxpayer-funded subsidy.

Donchess says he believes the potential benefits, such as new jobs and businesses, would outweigh the subsidy’s cost.

