NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire arrested four people Tuesday in connection with drug-related crimes in Nashua.

The charges stemmed from Operation Granite Shield, an extensive investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs.

The Arrests:

Max Brown, 38 of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, felony sale of a controlled drug – heroin – second offense, and acts prohibited, felony possession of a controlled drug – heroin – second offense.

Joanne Harden, 28 of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, felony sale of a controlled drug – heroin – second offense, and acts prohibited, felony possession of a controlled drug – heroin – second offense.

Clifton Dubois, 44 of Merrimack, was arrested on a capias warrant issued by Hillsborough County Superior Court – South for failure to appear to arraignment on the original charge of acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug – heroin.

Karay Branch, 34 of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, felony possession of a controlled drug – suboxone, misdemeanor unlawful possession of prescription drugs – gabapentin, and an electronic bench warrant issued by Milford District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)