Nashua, NH police arrest alleged repeat meth dealer

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man accused of repeatedly selling methamphetamine was arrested on Wednesday.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division obtained an arrest warrant in April for Justin Hall, 28, on a charge of acts prohibited, sale of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, second offense.

He was arrested at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections where he was being held on unrelated charges.

